Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast In The Entire State

Breakfast is often considered the most important meal of the day. Wether you prefer to start your morning with a hot cup of coffee alongside pancakes, bacon, eggs, and sausage, or a sweet bowl of yogurt, granola, fruit, and honey with tea; there is one restaurant in each state known for serving up the best breakfast around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best place to eat breakfast in Nebraska is at Tina's Cafe located in Lincoln. This one-of-a-kind restaurant serves the most amazing cinnamon rolls, pancakes, and omelets.

Here's what Mashed has to say about the best place to eat breakfast in all of Nebraska:

"Tina's Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, isn't just the best breakfast restaurant in the city, it's the best spot in the entire state. While it's always a splendid idea to start your morning with Tina's Cinnamon Rolls, the most famous food from this café, the menu has other tasty classics like pancakes and omelets. Tina's Cafe calls their fare down-home food with a focus on authenticity, and many agree that it's the best breakfast joint for miles and miles around."

For a continued list of the best places to eat breakfast across the country visit mashed.com.