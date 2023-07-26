New York City Crane Catches On Fire, Strikes Skyscraper As It Collapses

At least six people were injured when a construction crane caught on fire and collapsed in New York City on Wednesday (July 26) morning.

Officials said the fire department received a report about a crane on fire on the 45th floor of a building under construction in Midtown Manhattan around 7:30 a.m. As firefighters responded, the crane collapsed, striking a building across the street and sending 16 tons of concrete and debris crashing to the ground below.

"It was like it fell in slow motion," Tyra Robbins, who works nearby, told The New York Times. "I just froze. I couldn't believe that was happening," she said. "I heard the cracking and then saw the fire."

Four civilians and two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the collapse.

It took firefighters about two hours to extinguish the blaze, which grew to five alarms. Nearby buildings were evacuated and remained empty due to concerns that the crane could break and collapse again.

Officials have not determined what caused the fire.

Videos on social media captured the moment the crane gave way.