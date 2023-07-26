Ohio Eatery Named The Best Drive-In Restaurant In The State

Drive-in restaurants are an American pastime that harkens back to a time when you could drive up to a stall with your friends to order tasty burgers, milkshakes and malts, delivered right to you by a carhop. While maybe not as prevalent today as sit-down restaurants, there are plenty of drive-ins still around slinging out delicious food to a modern crowd.

Mashed searched for the best drive-in restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"From the first pig stand in Dallas to iconic brand names like Sonic, drive-restaurants started a trajectory that not only propelled small-town restaurants toward serving a new customer base but also changed how travelers experienced different cities and states."

So what is the best drive-in restaurant in Ohio?

Swensons

Established in 1934, hungry diners in the Buckeye State have loved visiting Swensons throughout the decades to try its incredibly delicious menu of burgers, like the iconic Galley Boy, sandwiches, onion rings, fries and create-your-own milkshakes.

Swensons has several locations around Ohio. Find your nearest one by visiting its website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Swenson's [sic], located in several states in the center of the country, is one of the best drive-ins in Ohio because of the iconic Galley Boy burger. This signature double cheeseburger delivers flavor with its special sauces that keep customers coming back. As one reviewer notes, though small details like size or bread can change, the Galley Boy simply cannot be beaten. 'I will always recommend this restaurant,' one reviewer says."

Check out the full list at Mashed to see more of the best drive-in restaurants in the country.