Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast In The Entire State

Breakfast is often considered the most important meal of the day. Wether you prefer to start your morning with a hot cup of coffee alongside pancakes, bacon, eggs, and sausage, or a sweet bowl of yogurt, granola, fruit, and honey with tea; there is one restaurant in each state known for serving up the best breakfast around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best place to eat breakfast in Pennsylvania is at Ants Pants Cafe located in Philadelphia. This one-of-a-kind restaurant serves amazing Australian-inspired breakfast platters with eggs, bacon, toast, and more!

Here's what Mashed has to say about the best place to eat breakfast in all of Pennsylvania:

"The breakfast food at Ants Pants Cafe is so good that it will make you want to dance. The food here is inspired by Australian cuisine. For the best breakfast — or brekkie, as like they say in the land down under — go for the Italian Sausage Hash that includes bacon and grilled fennel. Alternatively, the Brekkie Platter with its eggs, bacon, grilled mushrooms, and toast is part of the reason why the reviews for Ants Pants Cafe are so unanimously positive."

For a continued list of the best places to eat breakfast across the country visit mashed.com.