Popular Florida Destination Named One Of America's Best Resort Towns

When it comes to planning a vacation, travelers are almost spoiled for choice. Some places are known for their natural vistas and iconic landmarks, while others attract visitors for unique attractions, festivals, and restaurants.

These resort towns are not only spectacular from their tourist attractions, scenic views, and plethora of activities, but they manage to stay trendy throughout the year. Whether it's the blistering months of winter or the searing summer season, these spots will always be a relaxing getaway.

If you're thinking about visiting a resort town for your next vacation, Culture Trip revealed the best ones in America. Eleven destinations were featured on the list, including under-the-radar spots and popular cities.

Key West, Florida picked up a spot on the list! Here's why:

"Part of the Florida Keys archipelago, Key West has plenty to offer seekers of sun and relaxation. Pristine colonial Spanish architecture will interest the aesthetically inclined, and long stretches of immaculate beachfront will appeal to sun worshipers. And the nightlife options can’t be beat, especially for a resort town, in case you’re the type who prefers to start your night on the later side."

Check out the full list of America's best resort towns on culturetrip.com.