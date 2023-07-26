Popular Washington Destination Named One Of America's Best Resort Towns

When it comes to planning a vacation, travelers are almost spoiled for choice. Some places are known for their natural vistas and iconic landmarks, while others attract visitors for unique attractions, festivals, and restaurants.

These resort towns are not only spectacular from their tourist attractions, scenic views, and plethora of activities, but they manage to stay trendy throughout the year. Whether it's the blistering months of winter or the searing summer season, these spots will always be a relaxing getaway.

If you're thinking about visiting a resort town for your next vacation, Culture Trip revealed the best ones in America. Eleven destinations were featured on the list, including under-the-radar spots and popular cities.

San Juan Islands, Washington picked up a spot on the list! Here's why:

"A boat ride or short puddle-jumper plane from Seattle will get you to the San Juan Islands, a gorgeous archipelago that can be explored together or one at a time. The big island is called San Juan, and unless you’re staying at a private house, it’s where you’ll likely be based. Charming shops and sailboats abound."