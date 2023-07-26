Queen Latifah, Latto & More Star In New Docuseries About Women In Hip-Hop
By Tony M. Centeno
July 26, 2023
Queen Latifah, Latto, Remy Ma and other vital female rappers are set to appear in an upcoming docuseries that highlights women's impact on Hip-Hop.
On Tuesday, July 25, Netflix released the trailer for its new four-part series "Ladies First: A Story of Women In Hip-Hop." The clip features scenes of Cardi B, Tierra Whack, Ice Spice and Coi Leray as other ladies like Da Brat, Kash Doll, Saweetie and more talk about how women in the rap game have influenced the culture. Pioneers like Roxanne Shaunte and MC Lyte describe the long journey women went through to gain respect in the industry.
“This timely limited doc series recontextualizes the irrepressible women of hip hop and their role in the genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day," a press release said about the series.
Each of the four episodes features conversations with a slew of successful women in Hip-Hop like Rah Digga, Yo-Yo and Monie Love as well as today's popular artists like Latto and Saweetie. The series will also feature testimony from other key players like record label reps, stylists and journalists.
Soon after the trailer was released, some fans noticed that other hitmakers like Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott and Lil' Kim were missing from the preview. Amid all the discourse, a Twitter user named Shawn Allen, who said he co-produced the series, claimed that neither Nicki nor Missy granted permission to license their music videos.
The series drops August 9 on Netflix. See what the fans had to say below.
Shawn Allen claims Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott didn’t allow their music and videos to be licensed for use in Netflix’s female rap docuseries, ‘Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop.’ pic.twitter.com/eOegyUmVlQ— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 25, 2023