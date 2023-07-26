“This timely limited doc series recontextualizes the irrepressible women of hip hop and their role in the genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day," a press release said about the series.



Each of the four episodes features conversations with a slew of successful women in Hip-Hop like Rah Digga, Yo-Yo and Monie Love as well as today's popular artists like Latto and Saweetie. The series will also feature testimony from other key players like record label reps, stylists and journalists.



Soon after the trailer was released, some fans noticed that other hitmakers like Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott and Lil' Kim were missing from the preview. Amid all the discourse, a Twitter user named Shawn Allen, who said he co-produced the series, claimed that neither Nicki nor Missy granted permission to license their music videos.



The series drops August 9 on Netflix. See what the fans had to say below.