Snoop Dogg Shuts Down Shows At Hollywood Bowl Due To Actors, Writers Strike
By Tony M. Centeno
July 26, 2023
Snoop Dogg is standing in solidarity with those who are currently on strike in Hollywood.
On Tuesday, July 25, the veteran MC announced that he decided to cancel his highly-anticipated shows at the Hollywood Bowl due to the ongoing writers and actors strike. In a statement he posted to Instagram, Snoop explained that uncertainty of the strike's conclusion was a key factor in his decision. The pair of shows were supposed to happen in June but were pushed back to October due to the strike. Snoop was set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album Doggystyle with special guest Dr. Dre.
“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop wrote. “We stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.”
After the Writer's Guild of America went on strike in May, Snoop already knew that the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists were already in negotiations ahead of their own strike. That's what led him to reschedule the pair of shows last month. Fans flooded his comments with praise for the decision.
Snoop is no stranger to Hollywood. He's appeared in several memorable films over the years like Training Day, Baby Boy and more recently The Beach Bum.