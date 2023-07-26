Snoop Dogg Shuts Down Shows At Hollywood Bowl Due To Actors, Writers Strike

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop wrote. “We stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.”



After the Writer's Guild of America went on strike in May, Snoop already knew that the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists were already in negotiations ahead of their own strike. That's what led him to reschedule the pair of shows last month. Fans flooded his comments with praise for the decision.



Snoop is no stranger to Hollywood. He's appeared in several memorable films over the years like Training Day, Baby Boy and more recently The Beach Bum.

