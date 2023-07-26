Teenager Sets Sofa On Fire, Forces Entire Florida Hotel To Evacuate

A teenage girl was arrested after authorities said she set a sofa on fire at a Hilton hotel in Florida, according to WFLA. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the hotel, which was located at 3600 SW 36th Ave. around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday (July 25).

Hotel staff and police evacuated all 320 guests from the nine-story structure as firefighters arrived. When crews entered the building, the source of the smoke was coming from a first-floor hallway. Fire officials said they used a thermal imaging camera to find the seat of the flames and doused the blaze seven minutes after their arrival.

“In conjunction with the sprinkler system, crews used a water can to smother the flames, which consumed a couch and scorched an adjacent wall,” Ocala Fire Rescue explained.

Investigators noticed the "deliberate nature" of the fire and began looking into how it started. Ocala Police said this led to the arrest of a 16-year-old girl visiting from Peoria, Illinois. According to officers, she allegedly started the fire after fighting with her mother.

"The damage to the hotel is estimated to be a couple hundred thousand dollars. Thankfully, no one was injured," police wrote. All evacuated guests returned to their rooms the same morning, they added. Ocala Police also thanked officers, firefighters, and detectives for their work.

No word on what charges the girl faces.