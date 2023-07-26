Tennessee Eatery Named The Best Drive-In Restaurant In The State

Drive-in restaurants are an American pastime that harkens back to a time when you could drive up to a stall with your friends to order tasty burgers, milkshakes and malts, delivered right to you by a carhop. While maybe not as prevalent today as sit-down restaurants, there are plenty of drive-ins still around slinging out delicious food to a modern crowd.

Mashed searched for the best drive-in restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"From the first pig stand in Dallas to iconic brand names like Sonic, drive-restaurants started a trajectory that not only propelled small-town restaurants toward serving a new customer base but also changed how travelers experienced different cities and states."

So what is the best drive-in restaurant in Tennessee?

The Hop 50's Drive In

Like the name suggests, dining at this East Tennessee eatery is like taking a step back in time thanks to its retro styling and classic menu filled with delicious fare like smashed burgers and old-fashioned burgers, corn dogs and chili cheese fries, popcorn shrimp and chicken tenders, and lots of hoagies and sandwiches to choose from. And, of course, don't forget to order an ice cream float, malt, arctic blast or hand spun milkshake!

The Hop 50's Drive In is located at 1540 E. Broadway Avenue in Maryville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Another classic, vintage drive-in is The Hop 50's Drive-In, located in Maryville, Tennessee. Where some restaurants use this era as a fun niche decor style, this drive-in showcases a passion for the vintage within each aspect of the business. This includes the menu, which is filled with fun treats, both savory and sweet, that exude nostalgia and simplicity. Customers know this place to be the 'best bang for your buck,' with delicious ice cream/froze treats, as well as a great experience with the staff."

Check out the full list at Mashed to see more of the best drive-in restaurants in the country.