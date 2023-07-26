The Best Hidden Gem In California

Robert Frost once said that he chose the road less traveled by, and that made all the difference. When two roads diverge, which path are you choosing? Do you enjoy going to the top tourist attractions when you travel, or finding a local place off the map that captures the culture of the region without the heavy foot traffic? Regardless of your preference, there is one destination in each state known for being a bit off the beaten path, yet offering just as much beauty as the state's most popular destinations.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best hidden gem destination in California is the Black Sands Beach located in Sausalito.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best hidden gem destination in California:

"Yes, the sand at this California beach is black—and it’s considered one of the most beautiful black-sand beaches on the U.S. mainland. It’s not ideal for swimmers since the waves are rough, but it’s great for those who want to bird watch at a less-crowded beach. Also, keep in mind that at high tide the beach will be narrow so check tide charts before you go. Californiabeaches.com notes that some locals consider this a clothing-optional beach (consider this your warning.)"

