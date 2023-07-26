The Best Hidden Gem In Minnesota

Robert Frost once said that he chose the road less traveled by, and that made all the difference. When two roads diverge, which path are you choosing? Do you enjoy going to the top tourist attractions when you travel, or finding a local place off the map that captures the culture of the region without the heavy foot traffic? Regardless of your preference, there is one destination in each state known for being a bit off the beaten path, yet offering just as much beauty as the state's most popular destinations.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best hidden gem destination in Minnesota is the Lake Harriet Elf House in Minneapolis. This destination is known for the charming, unique story that surrounds its existence.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best hidden gem destination in Minnesota:

"This hidden gem is also an adorable tradition. A small “elf door” is attached to a tree near the Lake Harriet area of Minneapolis. Both big and little kids are charmed by this elf home, mainly because the elf answers messages from the kids of Minneapolis."

For a continued list of the best hidden gem destinations across the country visit rd.com.