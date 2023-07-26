This Seafood Restaurant Was Named Florida's Most Expensive Restaurant

The beauty of restaurants is that you can find all kinds of establishments, including hole-in-the-wall joints, classic diners, or quaint neighborhood spots. Though, none have reputations like the fancier digs. These places boast prestigious awards and pricier dishes, but the technique, unique flavors, and top-class experience are usually worth paying extra.

If you don't mind splurging at a nice restaurant, LoveFood found the best expensive restaurant in every state. The website states, "We’ve scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state worth visiting, based on the priciest main course and excluding places that only offer prix fixe or tasting menus."

According to writers, Lobster Bar Sea Grille is the top pick for Florida! Here's why it was chosen:

"With its stretch of coastline and waterways, Fort Lauderdale is known for some great seafood restaurants. Lobster Bar Sea Grille is among the most exclusive, with its signature main of twin South African cold water lobster tails – lightly fried and served with lemon, butter, and honey-mustard aioli – the most expensive single dish at $76. There are some heftily priced sharing dishes too, like the Shellfish Tower for $110."