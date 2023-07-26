This Steakhouse Was Named Colorado's Most Expensive Restaurant

The beauty of restaurants is that you can find all kinds of establishments, including hole-in-the-wall joints, classic diners, or quaint neighborhood spots. Though, none have reputations like the fancier digs. These places boast prestigious awards and pricier dishes, but the technique, unique flavors, and top-class experience are usually worth paying extra.

If you don't mind splurging at a nice restaurant, LoveFood found the best expensive restaurant in every state. The website states, "We’ve scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state worth visiting, based on the priciest main course and excluding places that only offer prix fixe or tasting menus."

According to writers, EDGE is the top pick for Colorado! Here's why it was chosen:

"EDGE restaurant is part of Denver’s Four Seasons hotel, so it’s perhaps not that surprising it’s the most expensive around. The menu has a mix of comfort food (such as truffle mac ’n’ cheese), seafood, and fine cuts of beef. While nothing is exactly cheap, the latter is where it gets really pricey – a 6oz Wagyu New York Strip Steak goes for a whopping $195. Perhaps not one for everyday dining then, but the sleekly stylish dining room is a great choice for a special meal."