Washington Mother Killed In 'Bizarre Accident' At Gym

A mother of four has passed away following what her sister is calling a "bizarre accident" at a Western Washington gym. According to KIRO 7, 36-year-old Delrie Rosario died after hitting her head on the front of a treadmill at a LA Fitness on July 21.

Marissa Woods, Rosario's sister, told the news station they were running on the machine when the shocking moment happened.

“She tried to slow the machine down. I thought maybe she just missed a step. She just collapsed, [and] hit her head on the machine,” Woods recalled. “I was screaming, you know, ‘anybody, just please help! Anybody know how to do CPR?'”

Woods claims several gym-goers rushed over to help but none of the employees offered any assistance. Reporters reached out to LA Fitness for comment, but the gym declined.

Rosario was rushed to a local hospital and later died there. The family remembers her as a hard-working mother and loving sister.

"Always everything she did was for kids," Woods said. "She worked so hard for kids."

Despite the heartbreaking tragedy, Rosario's family was delighted to learn the mother's organs will be donated to save five people's lives.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help Rosario's children.