Watch Dolly Parton's Powerful 'We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You' Video

By Kelly Fisher

July 26, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Dolly Parton premiered an epic music video for her cover of “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You,” a tribute to Queen that’s set to appear on her highly-anticipated, first-ever rock album later this year. Parton’s rock anthem will be used to promote Olympic Games Paris 2024 coverage on NBC, beginning one year from today, per a press release issued on Wednesday (July 26).

The music video begins with Parton sitting by herself in the bleachers (which fill out with other spectators in time for the transition to “We Will Rock You”), and features glimpses of Olympic athletes (including Simone BilesSuni Lee, Sydney McLaughlin-LevroneNoah LylesKatie Ledecky and more), the Eiffel Tower, Parton wearing shimmering gold, silver and bronze gowns, among other references to the upcoming Olympics in Paris. 

“I love the Olympics! I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can,” Parton said in the press release on Wednesday. “I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.”

Parton released “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You” last week, making it the latest track to become available from her rock album, Rockstar, which is due on November 17. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will include nine original tracks in addition to 21 classic rock anthems by some of the most legendary artists of the genre. So far, she’s shared “World On Fire” and two collaborations. She teamed up with with Ann Wilson and Rob Halford on her personalized cover of “Magic Man (Carl Version),” with special guest Howard Leese, and her original “Bygones” (which also features special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5). Rockstar also includes collaborations with StingSteven TylerStevie NicksJoan Jett & The BlackheartsMiley CyrusChris StapletonMelissa Etheridge and Brandi Carlile, to name a few.

Watch Parton’s “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You” video here:

Dolly Parton
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.