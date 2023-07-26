Dolly Parton premiered an epic music video for her cover of “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You,” a tribute to Queen that’s set to appear on her highly-anticipated, first-ever rock album later this year. Parton’s rock anthem will be used to promote Olympic Games Paris 2024 coverage on NBC, beginning one year from today, per a press release issued on Wednesday (July 26).

The music video begins with Parton sitting by herself in the bleachers (which fill out with other spectators in time for the transition to “We Will Rock You”), and features glimpses of Olympic athletes (including Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, Katie Ledecky and more), the Eiffel Tower, Parton wearing shimmering gold, silver and bronze gowns, among other references to the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

“I love the Olympics! I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can,” Parton said in the press release on Wednesday. “I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.”

Parton released “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You” last week, making it the latest track to become available from her rock album, Rockstar, which is due on November 17. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will include nine original tracks in addition to 21 classic rock anthems by some of the most legendary artists of the genre. So far, she’s shared “World On Fire” and two collaborations. She teamed up with with Ann Wilson and Rob Halford on her personalized cover of “Magic Man (Carl Version),” with special guest Howard Leese, and her original “Bygones” (which also features special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5). Rockstar also includes collaborations with Sting, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Melissa Etheridge and Brandi Carlile, to name a few.

Watch Parton’s “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You” video here: