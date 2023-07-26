Wisconsin Eatery Named The Best Drive-In Restaurant In The State

Drive-in restaurants are an American pastime that harkens back to a time when you could drive up to a stall with your friends to order tasty burgers, milkshakes and malts, delivered right to you by a carhop. While maybe not as prevalent today as sit-down restaurants, there are plenty of drive-ins still around slinging out delicious food to a modern crowd.

Mashed searched for the best drive-in restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"From the first pig stand in Dallas to iconic brand names like Sonic, drive-restaurants started a trajectory that not only propelled small-town restaurants toward serving a new customer base but also changed how travelers experienced different cities and states."

So what is the best drive-in restaurant in Wisconsin?

JD's Drive-In

This Appleton eatery has an extensive menu filled with delicious fare like the J.D. Deluxe burger, veggie burger, fish sandwich, fried chicken sandwich, hot ham & cheese, cheese curds, onion rings, malts & shakes and much more. JD's Drive-In is located at 1939 E. John Street in Appleton.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Perch sandwich. Cheese curds. Apple turnovers. All can be found at the JD's Drive-In, a quaint, small-town drive-in making authentic American fare at affordable prices. Its methods are old school and its owners are humble and eager to give back to the community, leading many returning clients to offer support wherever they can go to give back to Appleton as well. JD's gives back to its customers through its food. While not a common fish found in most restaurants, perch makes its appearance multiple times at this Appleton drive-in, which many customers find quite tasty."

