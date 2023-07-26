Yo Gotti Announces Upcoming Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'I Showed U So'

"Hanging Out Da Phantom In A Foreign Country Wit My N***as Wit Me & Da Girl I Always Wanted - Still Ain’t Did My Net Worth But I Gotta Be Up 9 Figures I Manifested This Sh!T," he wrote in the caption.



Gotti also includes a snippet of his new single and music video that's dropping tomorrow, July 27. The project is 17 years in the making. Prior to the announcement, Gotti had cleared his Instagram timeline and posted the cover to I Told U So. He took the time to reflect on the impact his third mixtape had on his career and also shared his favorite songs.



"Classic Mixtape 💿 1 Foot in The Street 1 Foot in The Rap Game," he declared. "DIS S**T CHANGED EVERYTHING 🙏🏾 My Favorite 2 Tracks was 'Thats What up' & 'Giving Up'🔥"