Yo Gotti Announces Upcoming Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'I Showed U So'
By Tony M. Centeno
July 26, 2023
Yo Gotti is proving the haters wrong with his upcoming mixtape.
On Wednesday, July 26, the Memphis native announced plans to release his new Gangsta Grillz project I Showed U So. The project serves as a follow-up to his to his first mixtape with DJ Drama I Told U So, which dropped in 2006. With collaborations between Slim Thug, Lil' Keke, Young Buck, Bohagon and more, the project was vital to his growth into a successful artist and entrepreneur. In his announcement, Gotti posted the official mixtape cover that shows him hanging out a white Rolls Royce Phantom in a foreign country with his team and the girl of his dreams.
"Hanging Out Da Phantom In A Foreign Country Wit My N***as Wit Me & Da Girl I Always Wanted - Still Ain’t Did My Net Worth But I Gotta Be Up 9 Figures I Manifested This Sh!T," he wrote in the caption.
Gotti also includes a snippet of his new single and music video that's dropping tomorrow, July 27. The project is 17 years in the making. Prior to the announcement, Gotti had cleared his Instagram timeline and posted the cover to I Told U So. He took the time to reflect on the impact his third mixtape had on his career and also shared his favorite songs.
"Classic Mixtape 💿 1 Foot in The Street 1 Foot in The Rap Game," he declared. "DIS S**T CHANGED EVERYTHING 🙏🏾 My Favorite 2 Tracks was 'Thats What up' & 'Giving Up'🔥"
The mixtape marks Gotti's first project since he delivered CM10: Free Game back in February 2022. The project contains collaborations with Moneybagg Yo, Shenseea, Kodak Black, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Blac Youngsta and more. His announcement also comes after he hosted a MLS youth clinic at The White House with Dr. Jill Biden.
Yo Gotti's new Gangsta Grillz mixtape I Showed U So drops August 4th.