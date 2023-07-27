4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Unhealthy Places To Live In The U.S.

America may have a reputation as having some unhealthy habits, but there are plenty of cities around the country that prove that people do still care about their health. Some cities have better access to resources that allow residents a greater opportunity for exercising and eating fresh veggies but others still face obstacles blocking the way of cleaner living.

WalletHub compared more than 180 of the most populated cities in the U.S. to determine which are the healthiest and which are the least healthy in the country. Several cites in Tennessee managed to make the list:

No. 125: Knoxville

No. 129: Nashville

No. 149: Chattanooga

No. 176: Memphis

Unfortunately, none of the Tennessee cities on the list ranked among healthy cities, all placing lower on the list. In fact, Memphis and Chattanooga both ranked among the cities with the highest percentage of adults not eating enough fruits and vegetables per day.

These are the 10 healthiest cities in the country:

San Francisco, California Seattle, Washington Honolulu, Hawaii San Diego, California Salt Lake City, Utah Portland, Oregon Washington, D.C. Minneapolis, Minnesota Denver, Colorado Irvine, California

To determine the list, WalletHub analyzed 182 U.S. cities across four factors: health care, food, fitness and green space. These factors were then evaluated using 43 relevant metrics, including mental and physical health, family doctors per capita, cost of basic medicine, share of obese residents, limited access to healthy foods, well-being "physical" score, quality of parks, walk score, recreation access and many more.

Check out the full report at WalletHub.com to see more of the healthiest, and least healthy, cities in the country.