Alabama Police Seeking Misdemeanor Charges Against Carlee Russell

Authorities in Alabama are considering filing two misdemeanor charges against Carlee Russell. Jefferson County Chief Assistant District Attorney Lane Tolbert told Fox News that the police want to file charges of false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident against Russell.

The two charges carry a maximum punishment of one year in jail.

Russell disappeared on July 13 after she called 911 to report a toddler was wandering alone along a stretch of highway in Alabama. She was on the phone with a family member when she pulled over to check on the child. During the call, Russell screamed, and then the line went silent.

As police investigated her disappearance as a possible kidnapping, officials found no evidence that a child was on the highway. They were also puzzled by her actions before she vanished, which included stealing items from her job, searching the internet for information about Amber alerts, the cost of a one-way bus ticket, and the movie Taken.

As her story received national attention, Russell walked into her home on July 15. She was taken to the hospital and then gave a brief statement to police that raised more questions as they were unable to corroborate her story.

On July 24, Russell's attorney delivered a statement to the police in which she admitted that she had made up the entire story and had not been kidnapped.

Tolbert did not say when he expected charges to be filed against Russell.

"We are just advisors," he told the outlet.