Arizona Girl Missing For 4 Years Reports Herself Found To Police In Montana

An Arizona teenager who was initially reported missing in 2019 was finally located after she made contact with police in Montana, the Glendale Police Department announced on Wednesday (July 26).

Alicia Navarro, now 18, was reported missing from her Glendale home on September 15, 2019, at the age of 14 and found safe near the Canadian border this week, Jose Santiago, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, said during a news conference via NBC News.

"She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy, and she is by all accounts happy," Santiago said.

Navarro, who police described as having "high-functioning autism," was initially considered to be a runaway, however, her case is currently under investigation as authorities continue to determine how she ended up in Montana, Glendale Lt. Scott Waite said via NBC News.