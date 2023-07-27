Decision Made On Budda Baker's Future With Cardinals: Report

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker reportedly received a raise prior to training camp, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday (July 27).

Baker had previously requested a trade in April amid his displeasure over failed negotiations on a new deal earlier in the offseason.

"Sources: #AZCardinals star Budda Baker received a raise prior to camp, getting $2.4M in bonuses and incentives this year including a $300K signing bonus. He also received a raise for next season. AZ’s leader is back," Rapoport tweeted." One of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason comes to a close, with Baker back in the fold — great news for coach Jonathan Gannon and the new AZ regime."