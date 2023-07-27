Decision Made On Budda Baker's Future With Cardinals: Report
By Jason Hall
July 27, 2023
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker reportedly received a raise prior to training camp, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday (July 27).
Baker had previously requested a trade in April amid his displeasure over failed negotiations on a new deal earlier in the offseason.
"Sources: #AZCardinals star Budda Baker received a raise prior to camp, getting $2.4M in bonuses and incentives this year including a $300K signing bonus. He also received a raise for next season. AZ’s leader is back," Rapoport tweeted." One of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason comes to a close, with Baker back in the fold — great news for coach Jonathan Gannon and the new AZ regime."
One of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason comes to a close, with Baker back in the fold — great news for coach Jonathan Gannon and the new AZ regime. https://t.co/2fP3r4wLS9— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2023
Baker had previously signed a four-year, $59 million extension with the Cardinals in 2020 which was, at the time, a market-setting deal for the safety position but has since been surpassed. The five-time Pro Bowler was set to make a base salary of $13.096 million and $14.2 million in 2024, though none of the money was guaranteed in his original agreement.
Baker was selected by the Cardinals at No. 36 overall in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft and found immediate success, earning his first of two All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowl appearances during his rookie season. The former Washington standout recorded 111 tackles, two interceptions, one tackle for loss, seven pass deflections, one forced fumble and two QB hits in 2022.