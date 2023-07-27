Donald Trump Facing Additional Charges In Classified Documents Case

Former President Donald Trump is facing three additional charges in his classified documents case. On Thursday (July 27), a grand jury returned a superseding indictment, adding one additional count of willful retention of National Defense Information and two counts of obstruction.

According to CNN, the first charge relates to a classified document detailing plans to Iran, which Trump allegedly showed to people in his office at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

The two obstruction charges related to Trump's alleged attempt to delete surveillance videos that showed workers moving boxes with classified documents around his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The documents also add Carlos de Oliveira as a coconspirator, claiming that he told another employee that "the boss" wanted the server with the surveillance footage deleted. He was also charged with lying to investigators for claiming he did not move any boxes around the resort.

A spokesperson for Trump told Fox News that the latest charges were "nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him."

"Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden," the spokesperson continued.

The new charges were announced hours after Trump's lawyers met with Special Counsel Jack Smith to discuss a possible indictment from another grand jury investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.