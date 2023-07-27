Economy Grew At Faster Pace Than Expected Despite Drop In Consumer Spending

The U.S. economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the second quarter of the year. The Commerce Department said the gross domestic product grew by 2.4% during the April-through-June period. That is much higher than the 1.8% growth that many economists were predicting.

"If you're looking for a working definition of 'resilient,' look no further than the American economy," said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, according to The New York Times. "This is absolutely rock-solid."

The growth was spurred by nonresidential business investment, which was up 7.7%. Meanwhile, consumer spending pulled back and was up by 1.6% in the second quarter. In the first quarter, consumer spending increased by 4.2%. One of the biggest reasons for the drop was consumers are pulling back on bigger purchases such as cars and large household appliances.

"The Fed is looking at consumer spending slowing down as a sign that the economy is cooling, so I think they will take some comfort from these from these slower numbers since the Fed wants to push growth below potential," Lydia Boussour, a senior economist at EY-Parthenon, told CNN.