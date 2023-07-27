Eminem, Dr. Dre Introduce Their New Artist Ez Mil: 'This Is Really Special'
By Tony M. Centeno
July 27, 2023
Eminem and Dr. Dre have announced the newest addition to their longstanding record label.
On Wednesday, July 26, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer took to Instagram to formally announce that he and Dre have signed Las Vegas rapper Ez Mil to Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records. In his post, Em includes a photo of him, Dre and the 24-year-old rapper, who looks extremely excited than ever to be working with the rap legends.
“Me and Dre back at it,” Eminem wrote in his caption. “Check @ezekielmiller aka Ez Mil out- link in bio.”
“We’ve never been out there signing a lot of artists, and one of the great things about how we built Shady is how selective we’ve been,” Eminem said in a statement. “And it’s even rarer that Dre and I sign something together – but I heard Ez’s music and was like, ‘this is really special” so I took it to Dre. We both agreed it would be a great fit and we wanted to work with him right on the spot.”
Ezekiel Miller a.k.a Ez Mil is based in Sin City but was born in The Philippines. The artist released his debut album Act 1 in 2020 and gained even more traction after his song "Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)" went viral in 2021. He was signed to Virgin Music/MCA Music that same year. Mil released other projects like Resonances in 2020 and DU4LI7Y in 2022. That album contains his song "Up Down (Step & Walk), which is the song that inspired Em and Dre to sign him.
This is why we signed him @EzMil27 https://t.co/DCixazJB9J— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) July 26, 2023
“I’m really only interested in working on shit that sounds different from anything else going on out there, and only then if I feel I can really bring something to it," Dre said. "Em played me Ez and I had that feeling…that thing that happens when we both know we’ve found something special. And that was it….let’s get to work.”
Shady/Aftermath's roster over the years have included 50 Cent, D12, Griselda, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Westside Boogie and Grip. Look out for Ez Mil's Shady/Aftermath/Interscope debut DU4LI7Y: REDUX dropping on August 11.