“We’ve never been out there signing a lot of artists, and one of the great things about how we built Shady is how selective we’ve been,” Eminem said in a statement. “And it’s even rarer that Dre and I sign something together – but I heard Ez’s music and was like, ‘this is really special” so I took it to Dre. We both agreed it would be a great fit and we wanted to work with him right on the spot.”



Ezekiel Miller a.k.a Ez Mil is based in Sin City but was born in The Philippines. The artist released his debut album Act 1 in 2020 and gained even more traction after his song "Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)" went viral in 2021. He was signed to Virgin Music/MCA Music that same year. Mil released other projects like Resonances in 2020 and DU4LI7Y in 2022. That album contains his song "Up Down (Step & Walk), which is the song that inspired Em and Dre to sign him.

