Florida Suburb Named The Best Place To Live In The State

When looking for a new place to live, people often have to weigh their priorities with preferences. This can mean trading a more affordable lifestyle with safety or giving up access to nearby amenities for a better commute to work. There are some destinations, however, that offer everything you need without compromise.

If you're searching for a new home, Stacker revealed the best place to live in every state. Analysts said they "compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on many factors, including the cost of living, educational attainment, housing, and public schools."

Researchers found that Westchase is the best place to live in Florida! Over 24,000 people call this Tampa suburb home. Looking further at its Niche profile, it ranked high in health and fitness, jobs, public schools, family-friendliness, and more. Stacker also explained what makes Westchase a great place to live:

"Situated just outside of Tampa, Westchase provides residents easy access to city amenities and the beautiful beaches of St. Petersburg and Clearwater. This master-planned community includes plenty for locals to do, including two parks, a public golf club, and swim and tennis centers."

Visit stacker.com to see the best place to live in every state.