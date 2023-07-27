Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In The Entire State

You simply cannot go wrong with a plate of delicious chicken wings! Chicken wings are an American delicacy known to be served with a variety of dipping sauces and sides. Bite into a juicy, saucy chicken wing paired with a cool, crisp celery stalk, savory french fries, or refreshing coleslaw. Regardless of what you choose to pair your chicken wings with or dip them in, there is one restaurant in Illinois known for serving the best wings around!

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best chicken wings in Illinois are served at Crisp located in Chicago. Tasting Table recommended that first-time customers try the Seoul Sassy Wings. Chicago's Mott Street's Everything Wings also topped the list!

Here's what Tasting Table had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"If you're looking for a sweet and sassy wing to delight your palate, Chicago, Illinois is the place to go. Crisp proves once and for all that a superb wing doesn't have to be slathered in a traditional Buffalo-style sauce. Instead, it can take some cues from South Korea with a sweet and flavorful twist. Seoul Sassy wings prove this, thanks to their tasty sauce that's been a sacred family recipe for generations."

For a continued list of the best chicken wings across the country visit tastingtable.com.