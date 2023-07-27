July 27 In Hip-Hop History: Fat Joe Drops His Debut Album 'Represent'

Executively produced by Joe and the late Chris Lighty, Joe joined the like of Cypress Hill and The Beatnuts as one of the first Latin rappers to sign with a major label. His first album arrived shortly after he was signed to Relativity as a member of the classic rap collective D.I.T.C. (Diggin' in the Crates Crew) with Diamond D, Lord Finesse, the late Big L, O.C., Buckwild, Showbiz and A.G., DJ O.Gee and The Ghetto Dwellas. Joe's debut album set the tone for the rest of his solo career.



“At the time, there was no Latino voice that was dominant in hip-hop, so I knew young Latinos were going to be proud of somebody who looks like them, who comes from the streets and has an album like that,” Joe told Footwear News about his debut album. “Did I think I would be this far? No. I loved hip-hop, I was dedicated to hip-hop culture and I just wanted to tell the story about where I came from.”



Relive Fat Joe's debut album here and watch his first solo music video for "Flow Joe" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE