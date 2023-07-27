July 27 In Hip-Hop History: Fat Joe Drops His Debut Album 'Represent'
By Tony M. Centeno
July 27, 2023
30 years ago today, Fat Joe made his debut as a solo rapper with his first studio album.
On July 27, 1993, Fat Joe da Gangsta released his debut LP Represent via Relativity/Violator Records. His first solo album was led by his debut single "Flow Joe" which made waves on the charts in the months following its release. The project includes 14 bangers including collaborations with Grand Puba, Diamond D, Apache, Kool G Rap, Gismo, Kieth Kieth and King Sun. Joe recruited beatmakers like Lord Finesse, Diamond D, The Beatnuts, Showbiz and Chilly D.
"30 years what a blessing DITC TS @diamondditc @lordfinesseditc @junkyardjuju @djchillone01 The Biggest 🚀🚀🚀🚀" Joe wrote on Instagram.
Executively produced by Joe and the late Chris Lighty, Joe joined the like of Cypress Hill and The Beatnuts as one of the first Latin rappers to sign with a major label. His first album arrived shortly after he was signed to Relativity as a member of the classic rap collective D.I.T.C. (Diggin' in the Crates Crew) with Diamond D, Lord Finesse, the late Big L, O.C., Buckwild, Showbiz and A.G., DJ O.Gee and The Ghetto Dwellas. Joe's debut album set the tone for the rest of his solo career.
“At the time, there was no Latino voice that was dominant in hip-hop, so I knew young Latinos were going to be proud of somebody who looks like them, who comes from the streets and has an album like that,” Joe told Footwear News about his debut album. “Did I think I would be this far? No. I loved hip-hop, I was dedicated to hip-hop culture and I just wanted to tell the story about where I came from.”
Relive Fat Joe's debut album here and watch his first solo music video for "Flow Joe" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE