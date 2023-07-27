MC Lyte, Ice-T & Others Mourn Sinead O'Connor After Her Untimely Death
By Tony M. Centeno
July 27, 2023
The tributes for the late Sinéad O'Connor have been pouring in since the news broke about her death. Several groundbreaking rappers are among the array of fans who have paid homage to the late artist.
On Wednesday, July 26, historic lyricists like MC Lyte, Ice-T, Bun B and more have joined the masses in mourning the loss of the Irish singer. In a touching message she posted to her Instagram, Lyte shared how she met O'Connor in the late 1980s following the release of her debut single "I Cram to Understand U." She also shared the moment when O'Connor asked to collaborate with her in the studio.
"What a beautifully kind lioness," Lyte began. "Said what she felt and how she felt it. I first had the pleasure of meeting my dear sister Sinéad at a swanky hotel lounge with her then manager Faulkner who knew my manager. I had only released I Cram to Understand U and she wanted me to appear on her remix. It was honestly my first paid appearance as a featured MC and she specifically wanted me to go off on her record. Lol. That's her."
O'Connor released "I Want Your (Hands On Me) (Remix)" in 1988. She was one of the first mainstream pop artists to work with a Hip-Hop artist at that time. Even most prominent R&B artists hadn't done what Sinéad and Lyte did in the early days of the rap game. The move helped O'Connor gain a lot of respect within the Hip-Hop community. Ice-T also acknowledged her contributions to the music industry and the world.
"Respect to Sinéad….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy..🙏🏽," Ice-T wrote on Instagram.
Sinéad O'Connor was found unresponsive inside her home in London. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, but an autopsy will be performed. She was 56. Other artists like QuestLove, KXNG Crooked, Bun B, Public Enemy's Chuck D also paid home to the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer. See what they had to say below.
Damn Sinéad 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/L9k42fgWAo— Crook 🏴🏳️🏴 (@CrookedIntriago) July 26, 2023
Rest In Beats and PowEr Sinead O Connor who always Brought The Noise https://t.co/HEskvc0KB4— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 26, 2023