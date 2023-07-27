MC Lyte, Ice-T & Others Mourn Sinead O'Connor After Her Untimely Death

"What a beautifully kind lioness," Lyte began. "Said what she felt and how she felt it. I first had the pleasure of meeting my dear sister Sinéad at a swanky hotel lounge with her then manager Faulkner who knew my manager. I had only released I Cram to Understand U and she wanted me to appear on her remix. It was honestly my first paid appearance as a featured MC and she specifically wanted me to go off on her record. Lol. That's her."



O'Connor released "I Want Your (Hands On Me) (Remix)" in 1988. She was one of the first mainstream pop artists to work with a Hip-Hop artist at that time. Even most prominent R&B artists hadn't done what Sinéad and Lyte did in the early days of the rap game. The move helped O'Connor gain a lot of respect within the Hip-Hop community. Ice-T also acknowledged her contributions to the music industry and the world.



"Respect to Sinéad….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy..🙏🏽," Ice-T wrote on Instagram.