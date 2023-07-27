Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

July 27, 2023

Traditional American breakfast with pancakes, fried eggs, bacon, sausage and ham served in a diner
Photo: Moment RF

Breakfast is often considered the most important meal of the day. Wether you prefer to start your morning with a hot cup of coffee alongside pancakes, bacon, eggs, and sausage, or a sweet bowl of yogurt, granola, fruit, and honey with tea; there is one restaurant in each state known for serving up the best breakfast around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best place to eat breakfast in Michigan is at the Falling Rock Cafe & Bookstore located in Munising.

Here's what Mashed has to say about the best place to eat breakfast in Michigan:

"If you're searching high and low for the best place to eat breakfast in Michigan, you'd be doing yourself a disservice if you overlooked Falling Rock Cafe & Bookstore. This is a place where you can find a great book, listen to live music, and down cup after cup of delicious coffee. However, while you're doing all that, don't forget about the food. The Breakfast Sandwich comes with eggs, cheese, and either sausage or bacon. For the bread, you can pick either a croissant, bagel, or English muffin. You can also grab a breakfast burrito for eating on the go."

For a continued list of the best places to eat breakfast across the country visit mashed.com.

