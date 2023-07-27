Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast In The Entire State

Breakfast is often considered the most important meal of the day. Wether you prefer to start your morning with a hot cup of coffee alongside pancakes, bacon, eggs, and sausage, or a sweet bowl of yogurt, granola, fruit, and honey with tea; there is one restaurant in each state known for serving up the best breakfast around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best place to eat breakfast in Minnesota is at Keys Café & Bakery located throughout the state.

Here's what Mashed has to say about the best place to eat breakfast in Minnesota:

"If your idea of the optimal breakfast is a plate of delicious blueberry pancakes, go to Keys Café & Bakery. The blueberry pancakes are so good that if it were the only thing on the menu, it'd still be the best breakfast restaurant in Minnesota. But beyond the pancakes, Keys Café & Bakery has amazing choices like a Meat Lover Omelette with eggs, Italian sausage, pork sausage, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, and hash browns. All these restaurants are comfortable and have a laid-back atmosphere so you can start your day off with a relaxing, tasty meal."

