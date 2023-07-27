Missouri Cities Named Among The Windiest Cities In America

Move over, Chicago, there's a new windy city in town! Cities around the country experience various weather phenomena, from rain showers with a light breeze to powerful tornados cutting a path across farmland.

Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the 50 windiest cities in America. Surprisingly, the place known as The Windy City isn't even the windiest in the country, with Chicago ranking No. 35 overall. Instead, cities in Texas, Wyoming and Minnesota round out the top 5.

According to the report, Columbia and Kansas City rank as the No. 44 and No. 25, respectively, windiest cities in America. Columbia has an annual average wind speed of 9.5 mph, the windiest months being March and April with an average of 11.2 mph wins, while Kansas City has an annual average of 10.3 mph with the windiest month being April at 12.1 mph on average.

Here's how Stacker determined the list:

"Stacker cited data from NOAA to identify the 50 windiest cities in the U.S. Cities are ranked by average wind speed between January 1984 and December 2020. Maximum monthly average wind speeds served as a tiebreaker. Wind speeds are calculated by NOAA 1.5 meters above the surface of the weather station. The analysis is limited to cities with populations of at least 50,000 according to Census 2021 estimates."

Check out the full report at Stacker to see which cities are considered the windiest in the country.