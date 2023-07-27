NLE Choppa Flips Nelly's Greatest Hit For His New Song 'It's Getting Hot'

"'ITSS GETTING HOT' NELLY TRIBUTE OUT NOW 🍿🎥🔥 Y’all Owe Me An Apology S**t 222 HARD 🤯," Choppa wrote in his caption.



The "Ain't Gonna Answer" spitta is most likely referring to those who had negative feedback for him when he previewed the song for the first time. Some fans of the original record weren't pleased with the way Choppa remade it. However, Choppa defended the song and demanded fans to give it a chance.



“Gotta listen to the whole song first to even give an opinion," NLE wrote in a now deleted post. "This only a few seconds of the song lol [wink emoji].”



Regardless of how the fans feel, Nelly himself gave Choppa his stamp of approval. The St. Lunatics chief reposted the video in question to his Instagram Story with the caption, "Go Up Nephew." Check out the official music video below.