Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In The Entire State

You simply cannot go wrong with a plate of delicious chicken wings! Chicken wings are an American delicacy known to be served with a variety of dipping sauces and sides. Bite into a juicy, saucy chicken wing paired with a cool, crisp celery stalk, savory french fries, or refreshing coleslaw. Regardless of what you choose to pair your chicken wings with or dip them in, there is one restaurant in Pennsylvania known for serving the best wings around!

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best chicken wings in Pennsylvania are served at East Coast Wings + Grill locations scattered throughout the state.

Here's what Tasting Table had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"If you're in the southern or eastern parts of the United States, you don't have to go that far to find a fantastic wing. East Coast Wings + Grill offers plenty of pub fare, comfort food classics, and of course, tons of wing options. Although the wings are exceptional for various reasons, one of the biggest ones (literally) is their impressive size. Expect huge, plump flats and drumsticks, oozing with your favorite sauce and served sizzling hot and ready to devour."

For a continued list of the best chicken wings across the country visit tastingtable.com.