Selena Gomez Shares Rare Post With Francia Raísa
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 27, 2023
Selena Gomez shared a rare post about Francia Raísa amid rumors that they were no longer friends. On Wednesday (July 26th), the singer/actress took to Instagram to wish her friend and kidney donor a happy 35th birthday. “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you," Gomez wrote next to a series of throwback photos of them together.
The sweet post earned some heart emojis from Paris Hilton, who attended Gomez's own birthday party last weekend and got a lot of comments from fans wondering about the rumored feud between Raísa and Gomez. "Shutting down those drama allegations with EASE.👏🏼" one fan wrote in the comments section.
According to Page Six, Gomez and Raísa were reported to have had a falling out last November after the former said that Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry" in her tell-all documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Raísa responded to the comment by commenting on a social media post with the quote with "Interesting" and apparently unfollowed Gomez on social media. The outlet also reports that the Grown-ish actress has dodged questions about the rumored feud.
Gomez rang in her own birthday last weekend and celebrated with a lavish party that included fellow stars like Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Karol G, and Sabrina Claudio. On Saturday, July 22nd, Gomez shared a heartfelt message along with a photo of herself blowing out candles. "I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life.