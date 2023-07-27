Selena Gomez Shares Rare Post With Francia Raísa

Selena Gomez shared a rare post about Francia Raísa amid rumors that they were no longer friends. On Wednesday (July 26th), the singer/actress took to Instagram to wish her friend and kidney donor a happy 35th birthday. “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you," Gomez wrote next to a series of throwback photos of them together.

The sweet post earned some heart emojis from Paris Hilton, who attended Gomez's own birthday party last weekend and got a lot of comments from fans wondering about the rumored feud between Raísa and Gomez. "Shutting down those drama allegations with EASE.👏🏼" one fan wrote in the comments section.