This Bar Serves The Best Burger In Washington

No American food has a legacy like the hamburger. For centuries, a juicy beef patty tucked between two slices of bread has delighted the taste buds of both U.S. citizens and guests from abroad. The fast food industry catapulted this handheld to further infamy, especially when paired with a side of crispy fries. Now, different kinds of burgers can be found on the menus of many eateries.

If you're craving a juicy burger and don't mind traveling for it, TimeOut released a list of every state's best burger and where to get it.

Writers say Loretta's Northwesterner serves Washington's most delicious burger! Here's why:

"This fun Seattle bar-lounge features plenty of quirky touches, including a back deck that’s home to an entire vintage Airstream trailer. The mixed drinks are strong, the beers are plentiful and the food is surprisingly good. The Tavern burger is a model of the form: made drive-in style with a thin, expertly charbroiled patty (or, as we prefer, two) swimming in melted cheese and sandwiched in a toasty white bun with pickles, onions and special sauce."