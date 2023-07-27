This Is The Best Place To Order Breakfast In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
July 27, 2023
A Newton restaurant is being credited for having the best breakfast in Massachusetts.
Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Johnny's Luncheonette as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Although you may think that a restaurant with the name Johnny's Luncheonette would specialize in lunch, it's actually famous for being the best place to go for breakfast when you're in Massachusetts," Mashed's Kori Ellis wrote. "This restaurant serves breakfast all day long and has yummy dishes such as Nutella and Berries French Toast, Steak Tips and Eggs, and Sweet Potato Hash. Located in the city of Newton, Johnny's Luncheonette also deserves praise for its commitment to the people in the community."
Mashed's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- The Alabama Biscuit Company
- Alaska- Snow City Cafe
- Arizona- Original Breakfast House
- Arkansas- Bryant Café
- California- Breakfast Republic
- Colorado- Bacon Social House
- Connecticut- O'Rourke's Diner
- Delaware- Sandy Pony Donuts
- Florida- Benny's on the Beach
- Georgia- Highland Bakery
- Hawaii- Olympic Cafe
- Idaho- Abracadabras
- Illinois- M. Henry
- Indiana- Good Morning Mama's Café
- Iowa- 5 Borough Bagels
- Kansas- The Breakfast Spot
- Kentucky- Con Huevos
- Louisiana- Toast
- Maine- Palace Diner
- Maryland- Miss Shirley's Café
- Massachusetts- Johnny's Luncheonette
- Michigan- Falling Rock Cafe & Bookstore
- Minnesota- Keys Café & Bakery
- Mississippi- Primos Café
- Missouri- Egg
- Montana- Nova Café
- Nebraska- Tina's Cafe
- Nevada- Pantry at Mirage
- New Hampshire- Grill 28
- New Jersey- Raymond's
- New Mexico- The Pantry Restaurant
- New York- Okonomi
- North Carolina- Early Girl Eatery
- North Dakota- Mighty Missouri Coffee Company
- Ohio- Grumpy's Cafe
- Oklahoma- Neighborhood Jam
- Oregon- Pappy's Greasy Spoon
- Pennsylvania- Ants Pants Cafe
- Rhode Island- Harriets Kitchen
- South Carolina- Biscuit Head
- South Dakota- Josiah's Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery
- Tennessee- Biscuit Love
- Texas- Tacodeli
- Utah- The Other Place Restaurant
- Vermont- Penny Cluse Cafe
- Virginia- Pocahontas Pancake and Waffle Shop
- Washington- Rosellini's
- West Virginia- Swiftwater Cafe
- Wisconsin- Mickie's Dairy Bar
- Wyoming- Bubba's Bar-B-Que