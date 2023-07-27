This Is The Best Place To Order Breakfast In Massachusetts

A Newton restaurant is being credited for having the best breakfast in Massachusetts.

Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Johnny's Luncheonette as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Although you may think that a restaurant with the name Johnny's Luncheonette would specialize in lunch, it's actually famous for being the best place to go for breakfast when you're in Massachusetts," Mashed's Kori Ellis wrote. "This restaurant serves breakfast all day long and has yummy dishes such as Nutella and Berries French Toast, Steak Tips and Eggs, and Sweet Potato Hash. Located in the city of Newton, Johnny's Luncheonette also deserves praise for its commitment to the people in the community."

