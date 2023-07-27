This Castle Was Named Colorado's Coolest Secret Location

Ever go off the beaten path and find yourself exploring a whole new location? These places could be jaw-dropping vistas, forgotten towns, secret hangouts, or islands often overlooked by tourists. Whatever you stumble across or check out, you're guaranteed to have a unique experience.

If you're suddenly fascinated by these spots, Reader's Digest revealed the coolest secret location in every state. The website states, "Ready to take the trail less traveled? It may lead you to some magical destinations. Here’s the best-kept-secret place in every state."

Bishop Castle was named Colorado's coolest secret location! Here's why it was chosen:

"Off the beaten path and truly unique, Bishop’s Castle is another must-see, marketing professional Andy Curry advised Reader’s Digest. Located 'deep in the mountains and kind of in the middle of nowhere,' Bishop’s Castle is a testament to beauty, glory—and perseverance, seeing that it was hand-built by one man: Jim Bishop. Admission is free, and you may get to meet the builder, himself."