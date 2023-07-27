This Island Was Named Florida's Coolest Secret Location

Ever go off the beaten path and find yourself exploring a whole new location? These places could be jaw-dropping vistas, forgotten towns, secret hangouts, or islands often overlooked by tourists. Whether you stumble across them or willingly look for these locations, you're guaranteed to have a unique experience.

If you're suddenly fascinated by these spots, Reader's Digest revealed the coolest secret location in every state. The website states, "Ready to take the trail less traveled? It may lead you to some magical destinations. Here’s the best-kept-secret place in every state."

Cabbage Key was named Florida's coolest secret location! Here's why it was chosen:

"A 100-acre island off the coast of Southwestern Florida, Cabbage Key is named for its indigenous cabbage palm trees. 'It’s about as cool and off the beaten path as you can get,' PR professional Jessica Wells tells Reader’s Digest. On this island, you’ll find no cars—not even a paved road. There’s no way to get there except by boat or seaplane. Whether day-tripping or overnighting, be sure to explore the nature trails and mangroves while taking in the gorgeous sunset over Pine Island Sound, the waterfront vistas, and all the wildlife, including otters, tortoises, dolphins, osprey, and ducks."