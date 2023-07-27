This Park Was Named Washington's Coolest Secret Location

Ever go off the beaten path and find yourself exploring a whole new location? These places could be jaw-dropping vistas, forgotten towns, secret hangouts, or islands often overlooked by tourists. Whether you stumble across them or willingly look for these locations, you're guaranteed to have a unique experience.

If you're suddenly fascinated by these spots, Reader's Digest revealed the coolest secret location in every state. The website states, "Ready to take the trail less traveled? It may lead you to some magical destinations. Here’s the best-kept-secret place in every state."

Deschutes Falls Park was named Washington's coolest secret location! Here's why it was chosen:

"Near Olympia, the capital city of Washington state, visitors can encounter Washington’s “newest” waterfall at Deschutes Falls Park, 155-acres of virtually uncharted territory, never having been open to the public until the 1940s and then closing to the public in 1980. It’s recently been reopened, according to Erin Petrie-Osborne of Experience Olympia. She tells Reader’s Digest that 'this unexplored natural terrain invites explorers to venture the trails framed by towering Western Red Cedars, enjoy its namesake river, pools, a 27-foot waterfall, and abundant wildlife.'"