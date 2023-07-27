This Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In Florida

No American food has a legacy like the hamburger. For centuries, a juicy beef patty tucked between two slices of bread has delighted the taste buds of both U.S. citizens and guests from abroad. The fast food industry catapulted this handheld to further infamy, especially when paired with a side of crispy fries. Now, different kinds of burgers can be found on the menus of many eateries.

If you're craving a juicy burger and don't mind traveling for it, TimeOut released a list of every state's best burger and where to get it.

Writers say United States Burger Service serves Florida's most delicious burger! Here's why:

"From its spot within the Citadel food hall, United States Burger Service (USBS for short: catch the allusion to the US Postal Service?) delivers top-quality ingredients, unique combinations and names you can't help but giggle at, such as the Snail Mail (a veggie patty with vegan 'priority sauce,' cabbage and lemon vinny). You can't go wrong with the classic burger—the juicy patties sit between house-made potato buns—but the rotating specials with different kinds of cheeses and fresh sauces are really something else. It's run by husband and wife Michael Mayta and Keily Vasquez; Vasquez worked many years in her family's restaurant in El Salvador before teaming up with Mayta."