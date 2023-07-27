Trump's Lawyers Told To Expect Indictment During Meeting With Prosecutors

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump met with prosecutors at special counsel Jack Smith's offices on Thursday (July 26) to discuss a potential indictment by a federal grand jury.

Last week, Smith sent a letter to Trump, telling him that he is the subject of a grand jury investigation into the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The letter called out three specific statutes Trump could be charged with violating: deprivation of rights, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and witness tampering.

After Trump received the letter, he posted about it on Truth Social and said he was expecting to be indicted by the grand jury.

According to a report by NBC News, two sources said that Trump's attorneys, John Lauro and Todd Blanche, were told by prosecutors to expect an indictment against the former president. The outlet noted that U.S. Marshals were meeting with other law enforcement agencies at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse.

Lauro and Blanche took the meeting against the advice of their client in an effort to delay any potential indictment and work out the logistics of a possible arraignment, CNN reported.