Washington Destinations Ranked Among America's Least Expensive Beach Towns

It doesn't hurt to splurge during an extended vacation. After all, you want to make the most memories possible at any local attractions, tourist spots, restaurants, natural landscapes, and other offerings. Even then, it still doesn't hurt to save a few coins here and there when possible.

That's why Upgraded Points released a study looking at the cost of an ocean-view vacation in the U.S. Part of their research included looking at the most and least expensive beach towns:

"To uncover the cost of beachfront bliss across the U.S., we analyzed the average nightly and weekly cost of beachfront hotels and vacation homes across 75 popular beach towns. Further, we looked at the average cost of non-beachfront stays to find where summer travelers will pay the highest premiums for an ocean view.

Two Washington destinations appeared on the list, and one of them even landed in the Top 5!

Ocean Shores ranked at No. 3, where the average price of a weeklong stay is $1,995. The San Juan Islands were placed at No. 7, and the average price for that popular spot is $2,191.