Wisconsin City Named One Of The Windiest Cities In America

Move over, Chicago, there's a new windy city in town! Cities around the country experience various weather phenomena, from rain showers with a light breeze to powerful tornados cutting a path across farmland.

Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the 50 windiest cities in America. Surprisingly, the place known as The Windy City isn't even the windiest in the country, with Chicago ranking No. 35 overall. Instead, cities in Texas, Wyoming and Minnesota round out the top 5.

According to the report, Milwaukee ranks as the No. 30 windiest city in America with an annual average wind speed of 10.1 mph. If you're hoping to avoid some of the extra breeze, maybe stay inside during the spring months as April is the city's windiest month, averaging about 11.4 mph.

Here's how Stacker determined the list:

"Stacker cited data from NOAA to identify the 50 windiest cities in the U.S. Cities are ranked by average wind speed between January 1984 and December 2020. Maximum monthly average wind speeds served as a tiebreaker. Wind speeds are calculated by NOAA 1.5 meters above the surface of the weather station. The analysis is limited to cities with populations of at least 50,000 according to Census 2021 estimates."

Check out the full report at Stacker to see which cities are considered the windiest in the country.