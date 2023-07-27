Woman Who Laughed At Graphic Evidence Convicted Of Dismembering Boyfriend

By Bill Galluccio

July 27, 2023

Taylor Schabusiness, 25
Photo: Brown County Jail

A Wisconsin woman was convicted of sexually assaulting, killing, and dismembering her former boyfriend. It took the jury less than an hour to find 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness guilty of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse, and mutilating a corpse.

Prosecutors said that Schabusiness sexually assaulted her then-boyfriend Shad Thyrion, 24, and strangled him in February 2022. She then cut up his body and left pieces scattered throughout a house she shared with his mother. Thyrion's mother found her son's decapitated head in a bucket in the basement.

During the trial, Schabusiness laughed and smirked as prosecutors showed the jury graphic images from the crime scene and replayed her interview with the police. During a hearing last February, Schabusiness attacked her former attorney and had to be restrained by officers.

While Schabusiness pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, a judge found her fit to stand trial. She can still avoid prison if she is determined to be mentally ill during the next phase of her trial. If she is found to suffer from a mental illness, she will be sentenced to a mental institution. If she is not found to be mentally ill, she will be sentenced to prison.

