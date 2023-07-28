At Least 39 Dead After Typhoon Makes Landfall

Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in China Friday (July 29) after having killed at least 39 people in the Philippines, CNN reports.

The typhoon was reported to have reached Jinjiang, a coastal county in the Fujian province, at around 9:55 a.m. local time, according to the National Meteorological Center. Heavy rain is expected for most of China's southeastern provinces through most of Friday (July 28), which includes up to 11 inches projected in several areas.



Winds were reported to have reached up to 108 MPH at the time of landfall but were expected to have lowered slightly upon interacting with land, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. Neighboring Taiwan also continues to face heavy rain, but its weather agency eventually removed its highest rainfall warning on Friday.

Typhoon Doksuri battered the Philippines earlier in the week, which included at least 26 people dying after a boat capsized near Talim Island, located southeast of Manila, on Thursday (July 27), a coastguard confirmed via CNN. A total of 66 people were on board the vessel, which was intended to only hold a capacity of 42.

“Definitely we are going to file a complaint together with the PNP (Philippine National Police) against the captain and the operator of the motorboat,” coast guard spokesperson Rear Adm. Armand Balilo told CNN Philippines.

Another 13 people were killed in various parts of the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council confirmed on Friday via CNN.