Bengals Address Joe Burrow's Training Camp Injury
By Jason Hall
July 28, 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals said quarterback Joe Burrow "will be back" after suffering a calf strain that caused him to be carted off the field during Thursday's (July 27) training camp practice.
"Everyone, please stop calling and offering us your calf muscles... it doesn't work like that! Joey will be back," the Bengals tweeted.
Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Burrow had experienced a calf injury, which ESPN's Dianna Russini later specified was a calf strain. Burrow is expected to miss time, but is "going to be fine," according to Sports Illustrated's James Rapien.
Several videos taken from Thursday's practice showed Burrow being carted off the field after a play in which he scrambled from pressure during an 11-on-11 drill.
The 26-year-old was limping and favoring his right leg, at which point he sat down while trainers observed him as the practice continued.
Burrow was previously limited during training camp in 2022 after he underwent an appendectomy. The former Heisman Trophy winner struggled early before leading the Bengals to 10 wins in their final 12 games, which included an eight-game winning streak to end the regular season and secure their second consecutive AFC North Division title.
Burrow threw for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 414 of 606 passing and led the Bengals to a 12-4 record as a starter. The fourth-year quarterback was selected by Cincinnati at No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and bounced back from a knee injury that forced him to miss the final six games of his rookie season.