Bengals Address Joe Burrow's Training Camp Injury

The Cincinnati Bengals said quarterback Joe Burrow "will be back" after suffering a calf strain that caused him to be carted off the field during Thursday's (July 27) training camp practice.

"Everyone, please stop calling and offering us your calf muscles... it doesn't work like that! Joey will be back," the Bengals tweeted.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Burrow had experienced a calf injury, which ESPN's Dianna Russini later specified was a calf strain. Burrow is expected to miss time, but is "going to be fine," according to Sports Illustrated's James Rapien.

Several videos taken from Thursday's practice showed Burrow being carted off the field after a play in which he scrambled from pressure during an 11-on-11 drill.