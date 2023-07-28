Britney Spears Teases Fans With 'Little Project' About Personal Struggles

Britney Spears is keeping busy. Not only did she recently drop a new song with will.i.am while preparing to release her long-awaited and highly-anticipated memoir, now she is teasing fans with a "little project on the way" that seems to address her family and the years she spend under a conservatorship.

Spears shared a sneak peek at what's to come in a new Instagram post on Thursday (July 27), sharing an emotional poem that points to a larger project on the horizon, per Uproxx.

"A tease 😈 for a little project on the way !!!!!! Whose readyyyyyyyyyyyyyy !!! Had to do the yyyyyyyy because for some reason my sister does that on her gram !!!!!! Love 💕 y'all !!!" she captioned the teaser.

The entire poem delves into how she has felt throughout her life, including addressing how she felt during her years-long conservatorship that ended in 2021.

"The pain no walk, we say when you talk/ My feet, Jesus tell me why/ You know I move when I'm alive/ They took my feet, demoralized/ Emphasized my face, they wanted my mind/ We want to see your face/ We want to see your face/ I want attention at my pace/ And have a car, and leave this place," the poem reads. It continued, "I never cried not one time/ I worked 10 hours a day/ 4 months a slave/ No days off, an no you can't play/ No door for a room and watched me/ changed, watched me shower/ But each week I got flowers/ from a grocery store/ to show color adored to feel young again/ and maybe more/ Is this even legal?"

The poem also spoke directly to and of her family, with whom she has had a strained relationship in the past, complete with public feuds with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her mom Lynne Spears.

"No days off/ And my family knows so low/ so low/ so low/ My family says so/ Watched me bathe, site down behave/ We ask the questions/ We're here to say you/ Save me from what?/ Save me from what..." she reflected. "Edge of reason to feel alive, Insanity steals most hears/ Most cry/ I should have died I'm not gone lie/ How I made it. ------- surprise."

Check out the video below to see the entire poem.