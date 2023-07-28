Bryan Kohberger's Attorneys Ask To Dismiss Indictment In College Slayings

By Bill Galluccio

July 28, 2023

Bryan Kohberger Appears In Court For Hearing In University Of Idaho Murders Case
Photo: Pool / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Lawyers representing Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home, asked the court to dismiss the indictment against their client.

In a recent court filing, Kohberger's attorneys claimed that the grand jury was "misled as to the standard of proof required for an indictment."

The filing says that the jury was "erroneously instructed" the burden of proof to bring charges was a "reasonable ground for believing the defendant has committed" the alleged crimes. However, Kohberger's lawyers said the jury should have been instructed that the standard of proof required to return an indictment was "beyond a reasonable doubt."

"The failure to properly instruct a Grand Jury as to the standard of proof is grounds for dismissal of the Indictment," the filing says.

The filing comes as prosecutors are demanding the defense turn over evidence about a potential alibi for Kohberger's whereabouts when Ethan ChapinMadison MogenXana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were murdered.

"If the Defense intends to rely on alibi, it is essential that they be required to provide prompt notice so the State can fulfill its obligations under Idaho Code $19-519(2) to investigate and respond to the Notice of Alibi. Any further delays will substantially prejudice the State's rights," prosecutors wrote.

