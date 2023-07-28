Drake Seemingly Fires Shots At Pusha T & Pharrell In New Song

I melt down the chains that I bought from yo' boss/Give a f**k about all of that heritage s**t," Drake spits. "Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that s**t/Don't come to the boy 'bout repairing some s**t, Don't come to the boy about sparing some s**t/You lucky that Vogue was suing, 'cause I would've been with the Wassas in Paris and s**t."



The latter bar refers to his previous lawsuit from Vogue after he and 21 Savage made faux covers during their Her Loss rollout. Fans think Drake uses the lyrics to imply that if the lawsuit didn't happen, he would've popped up with a squad at the show for Pharrell's first collection as Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director.



It's the latest installment in the saga of Pusha T and Drake's dramatic beef. Following the events from their issues in 2018, Pusha T previously said that he would no longer entertain the beef. He didn't even react to the sneak jab Drake included in his verse for Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" last year. The Virginia rapper's energy has been focused on Jim Jones, who he dissed in his preview of The Clipse's upcoming record. Jones didn't take long to offer up his response, but Push hasn't replied yet.



Drake celebrated the song's release by flashing off his new piece of jewelry. In an Instagram story, he revealed that he's the one who copped 2Pac's customized gold crown ring that recently sold at Sotheby's for $1 million.



It looks like the ball is in Pusha T's court now. Listen to "MELTDOWN" below.

